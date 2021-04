by KARIM SCHEMBRI On this edition of In Perspective we take a look at the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

After the recent passing of Prince Philip we thought it would be suitable to remember the foundations he created the both here and abroad. I caught up with Gibraltar’s national director Michael Pizzarello to discuss the award, how they had coped with the pandemic and what they had planned for the rest of year.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

21-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR