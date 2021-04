The OFT held a consumer awareness campaign in the Piazza yesterday morning with the theme “Travelling in the new normal”.

OFT staff gave out informative leaflets on guidance to consumers who are planning to travel abroad this summer. Guidelines on what to consider when travelling in a post-Brexit world and which COVID-19 restrictions to account for when travelling were outlined.

