Over 2000 families housed in Government housing projects

*Opposition distorting reality
*GSD did not allow residents of Moroccan origin to register for housing
*Opposition not in a position to give lectures
It is obvious that the Opposition are so embarrassed about their poor record on housing that they squirm uncomfortably whenever they are reminded about it.
While it is perfectly true that the Government in power has responsibility for dealing with the issues that it faces at a given moment, any Government also has a duty to remind the electorate of the political hypocrisy of those now pointing fingers.
A Government statement adds: It is deeply regrettable that the Opposition should continue with their destructive and negative brand of politics which sets out to distort reality. There are many thousands of people who have benefited from the housing policy of this Government who will see the latest comments from the Opposition for what they are - nothing more than playing politics.
