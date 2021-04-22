‘We will not have our national game taken away from us for profit ... it must be protected’

FOOTBALL’S fat cat bosses faced being reined in by new competition laws and an official regulator after their bid to launch a breakaway league collapsed in disarray.

They were warned by a Cabinet minister that the greed would never again be allowed to endanger the “cherished national game”.Penalties being considered alongside a fan-led review of the game could include an Ofcom-style independent regulator — a national referee with powers to call out behaviour that undermines healthy competition and fair funding.Fans will get more say, possibly through new ownership, and owners could be tamed by competition laws reflecting the importance of the sport.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR