Gibraltar’s gambling industry looks to the next stage in its development

After over a year of unprecedented challenges, the well established gambling industry in Gibraltar can now breathe again and start to look to the future for the next stage in its development.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created inevitable trading headwinds for the gambling industry, with sports events cancelled across the world, and the retail arm of gambling companies shut down for a considerable amount of time.Brexit has also asked the industry serious questions, but there is confidence that gambling can move forward, partly due to the government support that has been offered during difficult times over leaving the European Union (EU).The Gambling Division which operates as part of Ministry of Finance, has supported the EU migration plans of our EU facing and now co-located operators.

22-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR