The future of Chatham Counterguard

by KARIM SCHEMBRI On today’s series of Past and Present we take a look at the history and present state of Chatham Counter-guard. The fortifications in the area date back all the way late 1700’s and the early 1800’s. The function of a counterguard was to provide as an outwork in a bastioned fortification, comprising a moderately low rampart, based in front of the existing bastion behind it.

The counterguard was built to be wide enough to allow the positioning of artillery and this was the case with the Chatham Counterguard which could mount a total of ten guns. Its reason was to act as an outer line of defence and as a cover against bombardment of the bastion behind, whose shape it mirrored. Drawings were set up on 6th March 1790 showing the condition of the proposed work on improving the Waterport Front and all the surrounding area. They displayed a substantial development from previous plans put forward by the Chief Engineer, Lt. Col. Robert Pringle, in January 1787.

