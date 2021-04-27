What lies ahead for us?

One hundred and thirty four countries signed up for the WHO’s “health for all by the year 2000;” but didn’t deliver. Now the WHO declares health threats for all; and with extraordinary foresight, made 2019 “the year of preparedness for global health emergencies;” but who was listening.

Now I read that Mike Ryan their head of emergencies, says that the covid-19 pandemic is not necessarily the big one. This coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over three million lives so far, is just a wake-up call; and adds, ‘We need to get our act together!’

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR