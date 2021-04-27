The Holy Boys cave

Gibraltar has a great many caves; two hundred, so I am led to believe; both sea and inland caves, which have come about due to the erosion of the limestone rock. This is why Gibraltar is sometimes referred to as the “Hill of Caves.”

As it happens I came across a cave with the name of “The Holy Boys.” I was intrigued by this and after a brief research found out that the name of the cave comes from the 9th of Foot Regiment, which later became the 9th east Norfolk regiment of foot in 1881.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR