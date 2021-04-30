Migration across the Strait of Gibraltar

Every year, millions of birds and insects brave the 14-kilometre sea crossing, making use of uplifts and thermals to make the journey. Huge numbers of sea-dwelling animals, particularly Bluefin tuna, also traverse the Strait from the Atlantic Ocean into the Mediterranean Sea, using strong currents to their advantage.The potency of currents in the Strait prevents migration from larger land-dwelling mammals. Nevertheless, human migration has been prevalent since man built his first sea vessel capable of crossing the treacherous barrier separating the two continents. Today, however, illegal human trafficking across the Strait contributes to thousands of deaths every year in a humanitarian crisis largely ignored by European powers. This four-part series aims to discuss the journey of numerous animals crossing the Strait of Gibraltar, perhaps the epicentre for the world’s most spectacular cross-species migration.

30-04-21