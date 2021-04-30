WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY in Gibraltar recognises work done in favour of democracy

Equality Rights Group (ERG) is marking World Press Freedom Day on 3rd May, 'in recognition of the vital work our media professionals carry out in favour of democracy.

It's 30 years since the Windhoek Declaration affirmed a set of principles necessary for the establishment of a free and independent press in any democracy such as ours. And in 1993 the UN proclaimed this important international Day, was eventually incorporated into its Sustainable Development Goals under item 16, targeting the right of public access to information and the protection of fundamental freedoms.

