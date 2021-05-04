Tough and uncertain times far from over - GSD

* May Day Message of Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi: This has been an unprecedented last 15 months. To see the world gripped in a public health pandemic of an unprecedented nature in modern times has been surreal and a destabilising shock to what we thought of normality.

There have been millions of lives lost and the toll in mental well-being or economic terms is still incalculable. As we reflect on our own local panorama we mourn 94 of our citizens lost to COVID and thank our essential workers for their key role in keeping us safe during the worst phases of the public health emergency.

04-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR