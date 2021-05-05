Local rapper making the waves in Tel Aviv

by DAVID DIAZ To his friends he is forever Yitzi but to the world, he is now Isaac The 2nd. His development, flow, flair and musicianship is second to none.

The way he expresses himself through his music is fascinating to hear but mesmerising to witness live and in person. After listening to his first single, A.M. Prayers I was just proud that he had finally taken the plunge to record and showcase to the world what is a great talent.Isaac The 2nd is a Gibraltar-born Jaffa-based rapper and poet. His sound and language transmit self-reflection, emotion, confidence and insecurity, courage, and fear.

