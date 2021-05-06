Gibraltarian’s plan for a nuclear-powered £500 million megayacht

Gibraltarian Aaron Olivera has laid out his vision to build a nuclear-powered ship dedicated to science, ocean exploration and climate change awareness, with liquid metal walls, robotics, deep-sea creatures in tanks, floors opening under your feet and some of the smartest minds on the planet on board.

A vessel, he says, that "captures the spirit of Silicon Valley, SpaceX, Davos, the Olympics and Disney".If that sounds a little far-fetched, then Olivera, a 42-year-old Gibraltar native who now calls Singapore home, makes no apologies. He plans to launch the emissions-free, (£500million) $US700 million, 300-metre-long megayacht christened Earth 300 in 2025, initially run on green fuels and eventually with a molten-salt reactor.

