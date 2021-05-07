Govt housing rents up by 3%

The Housing Department has issued a notice on the increase of rent on Government flats. Rent will be increased by 3% with effect from 1st July 2021. The new rent will be contained in the bill that tenants will receive in mid-July.

In June 2017, the Housing Act was amended in Parliament to make provision for the variation of rent of Government rental stock annually. This amendment was supported unanimously by all the Parliament, with both the support of Government and Opposition. All parties indicated their approval for the Bill before this was debated and voted on in Parliament to make legal provision for the annual increase in rent. It was then expressed by all Members of Parliament to be a prudent and sensible measure given the period in which no increases had been effected.

