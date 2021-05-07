People of Gibraltar deserve award for their sufferings

by JOE GARCIA
The George Cross was awarded to Malta to 'bear witness to the heroism and devotion of its people' during the second world war. And indeed, that was the case and they fully deserved such an award for everything they suffered.
Also during the second world war, the people of Gibraltar also suffered greatly when the population was uprooted during the evacuation that lasted from 1940 to 1951.The effect on Gibraltar's closely-knit community was shattering.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
07-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR