Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

7th May 2021 Total tests done: 238,544 Test results pending: 47 Test results received: 238,497 Confirmed cases: 4286 (+0) Active cases: 3 (0: residents, 3: visitors) Recovered cases: 4189 (+0) Self-isolation: 24 Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0 Positive cases in CCU: 0 Positive Cases in ERS: 0 Deaths from COVID-19: 82 Deaths with COVID-19: 12 Total deaths: 94

A total of 51,849 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 38,454Vaccines done (second dose): 35,022

07-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR