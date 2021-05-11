Over £1 billion

It is clear from the latest statement by Together Gibraltar that the depth of their ignorance continues to fuel a populist agenda without regard for accuracy or for the truth.

They have accused the Government of austerity in relation to the health service when the facts show that more money is now spent on health and more people are employed there than ever before. The same has been true, year on year since the GSLP Liberals were elected and any suggestion to the opposite is a populist lie, says the Government.

