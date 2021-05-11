The ARMANDO LAGRANDE Column

The fact is that when bad news spreads in Spain about the 'Campo de Gibraltar' many think that it is British Gibraltar that it refers to.Let's face it, because we know what the Campo is, that does not mean that away from Gibraltar everyone knows. When there is bad news, it is Gibraltar that gets the blame because for many people in Spain it is Gibraltar that is being talked about because 'Campo de Gibraltar' translate to countryside of Gibraltar. How about that!The former Spanish foreign minister Sr Margallo is one of the proponents that Spain should have joint sovereignty of Gibraltar. He has even said that the Campo area has become a colony of Gibraltar.If that's the case, should it not be the other way about, that Gibraltar should claim half the sovereignty of the Campo de Gibraltar?

