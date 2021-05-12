Union says it is against bullies and appeals against court’s ruling

Unite, the union for workers in Gibraltar, yesterday confirmed that a notice of appeal had been filed at the Court of Appeal in the long running bullying at work claim in the Gibraltar Health Authority following the disappointing Supreme Court judgment delivered on 29th April.

Stuart Davies, National Officer for Unite Gibraltar said: "The legal advice that the union have received is that the judgment in respect of grounds one and two of the appeal by the former Medical Director to the Supreme Court is eminently appealable. Unite maintains the view that it could not have been the intention of the legislation to restrict claims to the employment tribunal that only relate to persistent bullying regardless of the seriousness of a single act. The legislation does not explicitly exclude single acts and does not provide an exhaustive list of what constitutes bullying in law.

