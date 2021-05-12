DECISION ON SCHENGEN DEAL FOR GIBRALTAR EXPECTED SOON

by JOE GARCIA Both the EU ambassador to the UK and the Spanish foreign minister have indicated that the European Commission is expected to state their position on the proposals from the UK, Gibraltar and Spain to allow arrangements for Schengen type access to the EU for Gibraltar.

The EU ambassador was questioned about it at the National Liberal Club in London and the Spanish minister in Brussels. This is good news in that the uncertainties over the Schengen issue will soon be cleared.At the National Liberal Club, a questioner said that the National Liberal Club European Forum had fairly recently 'a very successful visit to Gibraltar', a great link 'with our colleagues and friends in Gibraltar.'

12-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR