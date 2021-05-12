Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

12th May 2021
Total tests done: 241,738
Test results pending: 44
Test results received: 241,694
Confirmed cases: 4286 (+0)
Active cases: 3 (0: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4189 (+0)
Self-isolation: 6
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 52,710 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,
targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts
of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 38,727
Vaccines done (second dose): 35,529
