IN PERSPECTIVE: A Muslim’s views on Ramadan

by KARIM SCHEMBRI Over the past 4 weeks Muslim’s across the globe have been taking part in the annual Ramadan period which is seen as the most beautiful month in the Islamic calendar. I caught up with Youssef El Hana to find out more about this sacred time for Muslims, what it entails and how it’s not all about fasting in particular.

We discussed what are the aims of Ramadan between the Muslims and what activities they get up to in general. Muslims believe that the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad PBUH (Peace be upon him) during this month. This month is also one in which every Muslim in the world will be abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset (health and exemption permitting of course). The aims and goals are many for each individual; however they revolve around a sense of renewed intentions, purpose and spirituality. All of this complemented with a sense of immense gratitude for the many blessings that they take for granted in our day to day lives.

