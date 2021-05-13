IN PERSPECTIVE: A Muslim’s views on Ramadan
We discussed what are the aims of Ramadan between the Muslims and what activities they get up to in general. Muslims believe that the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad PBUH (Peace be upon him) during this month. This month is also one in which every Muslim in the world will be abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset (health and exemption permitting of course). The aims and goals are many for each individual; however they revolve around a sense of renewed intentions, purpose and spirituality. All of this complemented with a sense of immense gratitude for the many blessings that they take for granted in our day to day lives.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
13-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Father and daughter charged with Money Laundering offences:
- If you are booking a holiday, do not fall for a fraud
- Pupils at school forum talk openly to Police Commissioner
- Largely satisfied with outcome of meeting with Chief Minister
- IN PERSPECTIVE: A Muslim’s views on Ramadan
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- DECISION ON SCHENGEN DEAL FOR GIBRALTAR EXPECTED SOON
- Union says it is against bullies and appeals against court’s ruling