Gibraltar: Garden City

There is much love in Gibraltar for plants, whether flowery or not, and many people convert a relatively small space into a veritable garden. Because Gibraltar is a garden city.

With that in mind, we are opening our pages for people to send us photographs of their plants or else email the images to gibnews @panorama.gi.Give us your name and in which area of Gibraltar you live, or indeed your address, and the names of the plants, although if you do not have the name of any particular plant that is no problem.

14-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR