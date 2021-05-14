Gibraltar once again and its people are a shining example to follow
Friday, May 14, 2021 - 09:09 Carmen Gomez
You may think at first that he speaks with great disrespect about the World’s leaders. Maybe even brush it off by saying, oh well, what can one expect, he is only a musician after all, despite his knighthood; what does he know about politics. But then again, one might well ask, what does anybody know about politics really? And worse still, what do some politicians know about politics? I mean, don`t you at times question this, when you look around at politicians in some of the countries around the globe? I remember someone once commenting on Spanish politicians saying, what else would they do in life? Wicked maybe, but not too far from the truth, perhaps.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
14-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Motion before Spanish Senate calls for joint sovereignty leading to full Spanish sovereignty
- WHO’S WHO IN THE RGP
- Gibraltar once again and its people are a shining example to follow
- Gibraltar: Garden City
- Union accuses Ministry of Health over doctors’ issue
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Father and daughter charged with Money Laundering offences: