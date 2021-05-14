Motion before Spanish Senate calls for joint sovereignty leading to full Spanish sovereignty

by JOE GARCIA A motion before the Spanish Senate calls for joint sovereignty leading to full Spanish sovereignty. It has been moved by the Partido Popular. Either they are stuck in prehistoric times or do not adhere to democratic principles, as the people of Gibraltar have rejected any question of sovereignty.

The motion calls for it to be put before the Foreign Affairs committee to urge the Spanish Government to continue to explore the question of joint sovereignty over Gibraltar, without relinquishing full sovereignty in future, thus putting an end to this colonial relic, as manifested by the United Nations on numerous occasions.The motion also urges the Spanish Government to defend, with firmness and clarity, Spanish interests over Gibraltar 'and our legitimate interests in accordance with international rights.'Given the changes that could ensue as a result of the Brexit situation, they want the new situation defined in concrete terms as well as the developments that are foreseen in relation to Gibraltar, given the new relations that are established with the colony as a consequence of Brexit.

14-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR