Centenary of Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion (RBL) marked on Saturday the centenary of its formation with a special event at the Cenotaph, recreating the moment 100 years ago when the British Legion was formed.

At the same time, the Gibraltar Branch, together with RBL branches around the world, joined them by laying wreaths at their local war memorials – in our case at the Cross of Sacrifice.The RBL was formed by Earl Haig and Sir Frederick Lister who brought together four national organisations of ex-Servicemen that had established themselves to support those who had suffered as a result of service during the First World War.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR