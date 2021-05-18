TESTING OF UK ARRIVALS WILL CONTINUE, SAYS CHIEF MINISTER

May I start by wishing our Jewish Community on the festival of Shavuot, which is the festival of the Harvest and the Law. I am grateful that the Honourable Lady joins us today despite it being her festival, although she will not be an active participant in our proceedings.

She has my apology that we have to meet today to get through the business of the House in the third week of the month.This year, our Jewish Community is able to celebrate, as our Muslim Community did its Eid, with a much more normal situation.We celebrate, in that way, together, not just the religious festival, but also the closer normality that we all crave and in respect of which Gibraltar is the envy of the world thanks to the work of so many.

18-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR