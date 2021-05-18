Gibraltar Nurses receive their own Florence Nightingale medal

The Gibraltar Florence Nightingale medal is the highest international distinction that can be awarded to a nurse. It recognises exceptional courage and devotion to caring, or exemplary services and a pioneering spirit in healthcare delivery, it brings with it a sense of belonging, achievement and history.

In crisis situations, it is nurses who are on the frontline often providing care in conditions not unlike those that existed in Florence Nightingales day. In practice, nurses are challenged on a day to basis as they respond to the needs of people sick or well.The Director of Nursing and Gibraltar Ambulance Services, Ms Sandie Gracia felt it was important to ensure that nurses receive the recognition and respect they deserve, as it takes strong commitment, courage and determination to deal with situations for which few people are prepared for.

