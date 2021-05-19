Question time in Parliament

SPORTING VENUES Questioner: E J Reyes Can the Minister for Sport say what alternative sporting venues are being provided for the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association during the period of non-availability of athletics facilities at either Lathbury Barracks or the Victoria Stadium?

ANSWER:THE MINISTER FOR HOUSING AND SPORTThe Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association continue to use the track at the Victoria Stadium and have commenced to use the track at the Lathbury Sports Complex.

HOUSING PRE-LIST APPLICANTS

Questioner: E J Reyes

Can Government provide updated details as to how many applicants are currently on the Housing Pre-List, showing the dates when they first joined this list?

(Table H.2 on HMGOG's Statistics page only partially offers this information and provides details only in respect of the number of applicants up to March 2021 and not when they joined the Waiting List)

