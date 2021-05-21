WHO’S WHO IN THE RGP

‘Hi everyone! I’m Police Dog Ness, you’ve probably seen me around. I’m the good-looking German Shepherd that usually has PC Janssen Olivero on the other end of his lead. I’ll tell you more about him later.

‘Just so that you can get to know me a bit better, I am 6 years old and I grew up in Sheffield as part of the South Yorkshire Police puppy-breeding programme, one of the best training schools in the UK.‘It was at Sheffield that I first met Janssen who was there specially to train with me – and we are still working together six years later. It just shows how well I trained him!‘And I have a longer title than Janssen so I’m probably more important.

