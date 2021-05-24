Wellbeing week supported by British Forces

The week began on Monday 10 May with a guided trek of the Med Steps, led by Sergeant Nathan Victory from the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP). The trek was designed to provide participants with the opportunity to learn a bit of history about the area, whilst walking amongst Gibraltar’s fantastic wildlife and taking in some of the most breath-taking views that the peninsula has to offer, Due to high demand, further treks were offered throughout the week. On the final day, Sgt Victory said: “In my experience, people tend to use the Med Steps as a means of physical exercise and can often miss many of the fantastic things that the area has to offer. I wanted to provide an opportunity for people to learn about the area and really appreciate how lucky we are to have access to such a beautiful part of the world.

