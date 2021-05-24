WHO GETS WHAT FROM GOVT

The Minister for Digital and Financial Services: It is not possible to give a breakdown of “general costs” in respect of all matters relating to the delivery of eServices as the entire Government Digital network including all hardware, software, security, maintenance, licensing - all combine and contribute to the delivery of eServices.

The costs are broken down year by year (as accurately as we have been able to in the time available) over the past 3 years and include the significant costs incurred this last year in accelerating the Basic eServices across Government with the resultant delay to the delivery of the Main eServices project.

