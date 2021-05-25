Restoring and protecting Gibraltar's military heritage

PANORAMA congratulates those concerned in restoring and protecting our military heritage. And we say so as Phase II of the heritage ministry's ongoing tampion and gun maintenance programme has now been concluded.

A number of cannons have now undergone extensive maintenance works where needed and fitted with tampions to protect the barrels from accumulating rubbish and water ingress, which has long been considered a problem for the conservation of these important historical assets.A tampion is a wooden plug or cover for the muzzle of a gun or mortar.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR