Designation of Lead Campaigners for Referendum

The Referendum Administrator, Mr Paul Martinez, has designated the following permitted participants as the designated organisations for the Referendum: Gibraltar for Yes - representing those for the “Yes” outcome Gibraltar Pro - Life Movement - representing those for the “No” outcome.

On Thursday 24th June a Referendum will be held to vote on the proposal to amend the Crimes (Amendment) Act 2019.The question will be:“Should the Crimes (Amendment) Act 2019, that defines the circumstances which would allow abortion in Gibraltar, come into force?”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR