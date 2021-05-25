Designation of Lead Campaigners for Referendum

 Tuesday, May 25, 2021 - 11:18

The Referendum Administrator, Mr Paul Martinez, has designated the following permitted participants as the designated organisations for the Referendum:
Gibraltar for Yes - representing those for the “Yes” outcome Gibraltar Pro - Life Movement - representing those for the “No” outcome.


What is happening?
On Thursday 24th June a Referendum will be held to vote on the proposal to amend the Crimes (Amendment) Act 2019.
The question will be:
“Should the Crimes (Amendment) Act 2019, that defines the circumstances which would allow abortion in Gibraltar, come into force?”

