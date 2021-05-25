The Gibraltar Spring Visual Arts Exhibition is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. A total of one hundred and fifty-four entries by seventy nine artists have been submitted to the Gibraltar Spring Visual Arts Exhibition.
International artist Javier Machimbarrena carried out the judging in the painting, sculpture, photographic and video categories. The Minister for Culture, John Cortes presented the awards at a prize giving ceremony held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery on Monday 24th May at 6.30pm.
