Covid-stricken cruiseship in confusing itinerary, with Gibraltar mentioned as possible port of call and then Algeciras
The Maltese paper CBS News was reporting that two crew members were Covid-stricken and were initially isolated in their cabin. Royal Caribbean had planned to disembark them in Palma de Majorca to undergo quarantine at a private clinic, while tracking services show the Odyssey sailing toward Gibraltar.
Royal Caribbean was quoted as saying that that four crew members were involved, while other reports gave other figures.
Another report said that the issue “puts at risk what was considered until now imminent reopening of Spanish ports to international cruise ships, renews the bad image of cruise ships having been on the cover of several national newscasts, and returns to put into question the protocols and the responsibility of Royal Caribbean that has starred in several outbreaks in ships supposedly quarantined during this long pandemic.”
