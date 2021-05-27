YOUR DAILY HEALTH

If you have read up on salt facts, you'll know that too much salt can cause raised blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. The following tips can help you cut down on salt.

You don't have to add salt to your food to eat too much of it - around 75% of the salt we eat is already in everyday foods such as bread, breakfast cereal and ready meals.Remember, whether you're eating at home, cooking or eating out, don't add salt to your food automatically - taste it first.Many people add salt out of habit, but it's often unnecessary and your food will taste good without it.

