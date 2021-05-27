WHO GETS WHAT FROM GOVT

Costs of Government e-Services, 2020-2021 continued from yesterday:
ITMS DS Seconded worker £0.00
Joseph Montovio ERP Accountant Consultant £32,300.00
Kentico Web content management system £51,525.25
Maxava Nomax Garrison x.2 AS/400 High Availability software £4,604.00
Maximillian Peter Walsh Developer £5,673.51
Micro Business Systems Ltd Tax digitisation system (Therefore software) £51,630.00
Microbusiness Hard Disk crushing service - 500 disks (GDPR Compliant) £2,375.00
Mild Enterprises ERP Consultant £0.00
Muhlbauer Preventative Maintenance of Personalisation Equipment £48,700.00
