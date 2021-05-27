BRITISH FORCES GIBRALTAR TO HOST ARMED FORCES DAY EVENT

The British Forces community in Gibraltar will host an Armed Forces Day (AFD) event on Saturday 19 June, one week ahead of the national Armed Forces Day 21 which will be celebrated on 26 June.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many communities are still unable to hold Armed Forces Day events. However, with the easing of COVID-19 control measures here in Gibraltar, British Forces Gibraltar (BFGib) is very fortunate to be one of the few communities able to host physical events this year to mark AFD21.British Forces says this is also the first time that British Forces Gibraltar has held such an event and it promises to be a fun-packed day.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR