Gibraltar joins meeting of Overseas Territories Political Council

The Political Council of the Leaders of the UK Overseas Territories gathered virtually yesterday afternoon for a lengthy discussion about matters of common interest.

This meeting is normally preparatory to a full engagement with the United Kingdom Government through the Joint Ministerial Council with the Overseas Territories.Gibraltar was represented by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, the Minister for Education and the Environment Professor John Cortes and UK Representative Dominique Searle.

28-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR