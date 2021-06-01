RGP promotes Pride Month, recognising worth of every person

Every year, around the world, the LGBT+ community celebrates June as Pride Month in which various events are held as a way of recognising the influence LGBT+ people have had - and still continue to have.

As well as being a month-long celebration, Pride Month is also an opportunity to raise awareness of current issues facing the community.As an equal opportunities employer, the Royal Gibraltar Police has recently announced the establishment of its own LGBT+ Forum as it values diversity and recognises the benefits of having an inclusive workforce.

