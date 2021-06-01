Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 1st June 2021
Total tests done: 255,526
Test results pending: 35
Test results received: 255,491
Confirmed cases: 4296 (+1)
Active cases: 7 (6: residents, 1: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4193 (+0)
Self-isolation: 36
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 57,231 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
*Today’s new resident case is a vaccinated adult aged between 25 and 30. The individual had also previously contracted COVID-19.
