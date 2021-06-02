Gibraltarian university lecturer in the USA sends his views

Dear Sir, My name is David Alvarez and I am a Gibraltarian lecturer in contemporary literature at Grand Valley State University, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, where I teach modules on Israeli and Palestinian literature, among other comparative topics in contemporary literary studies. Although I live thousands of miles away from Gib, I'm Gibraltarian born and bred and I read "el Panorama" on a near daily basis.

Just over a week ago, a peaceful march which was supposed to take place at John Mackintosh Square was cancelled after the Chief Minister met with the march's organisers. In the press release in which he explained the reasons for the march's cancellation, Mr. Picardo noted that it was the organisers themselves who cancelled their own event after meeting with the Chief Minister, with Police Commissioner Richard Ullger, and with Superintendent Nolan Romero.Minutes of the meeting were not made available to the public, but it's reasonable to assume that the organisers may have felt compelled to cancel the march because they were pressured to do so on the dubious grounds that the event represented a potential threat for what Mr. Picardo called "serious public disorder".

