From the PANORAMA archives

In a shock announcement yesterday, the Spanish government said that it is to take Britain to the court of justice in Luxembourg to effectively stop Gibraltar voting in elections to the European parliament.

Spanish foreign minister Ana Palacio said that they are starting a procedure to question the British legislation which allows residents of Gibraltar to vote for the European Parliament.She was speaking at the Hotel Palace in Madrid yesterday morning at a conference called 'Forum Europa', which covers a wide range of topics.She suggested that this issue could be raised at the meeting being held today between the Spanish under-secretary for Europe Ramon de Miguel and the Minister of Europe Dennis MacShane.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

02-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR