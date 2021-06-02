Broken Promises at Glacis estate, says GSD

Glacis Estate tenants are having to endure unfinished works, lack of maintenance, lack of enforcement and a string of broken promises from the Government.

Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi and Shadow Housing Minister Edwin Reyes recently met tenants to discuss their concerns.In a statement they add: Despite the much-proclaimed programme of works it is clear from just walking around the Estate that some works lie unfinished or have been badly done.

