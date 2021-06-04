Dear Sir, With the typical arrogance of university lecturers accustomed to preaching to neophytes from the comfort of their ivory tower, comes the letter all the way from the USA of university lecturer, David Alvarez published in the Panorama on the 2nd June 2021.

We are of course not privy to what information lay on the desk of the Commissioner of Police at the time just prior to the cancelled 'Palestine' demonstration, to which Mr Alvarez refers. However, may I say that I have hardly seen so many do’s and don’t’s preceding a demonstration: “don’t take part in anti-Jewish or antisemitic chants....” (double emphasis: “anti-Jewish” and “antisemitic” mean the same); “acts of aggression or violence will not be tolerated....”. These rules were set out in the “Protest Etiquette”. Having seen the manner in which “Free Palestine” demonstrations have degenerated into violence globally, (as witnessed in High Street Kensington after the pro-Palestine demonstration in London, and not only), it was unsurprising to read the house rules for the proposed demonstration in Gibraltar.

04-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR