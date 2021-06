The RGP are asking motorists to take extra care on the roads following a large number of traffic collisions this week.

On Tuesday alone, officers responded to four road traffic collisions that resulted in several people being taken to hospital with injuries.Yesterday the RGP’s Traffic Task Force has been out targeting traffic hot spots across Gibraltar.

04-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR