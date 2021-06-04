Spanish ‘Vox’ politician says he has arrest order in Gibraltar
It so happens that some years ago he removed a concrete block from a spot at sea on the east side which had been put there by the Gibraltar authorities during a fishing dispute. He claims that chief minister Fabian Picardo had called for his arrest and that of the Vox leader Santiago Abascal.
He was involved in another incident when he formed part of a group installing a Spanish flag on Gibraltar, although that did not last for long given the speedy response from the RGP. Ortega Smith feared he would be arrested if he crossed the land frontier, so he swam over to La Linea at the time.
