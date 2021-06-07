YOUR DAILY HEALTH

Milk and dairy products, such as cheese and yoghurt, are great sources of protein and calcium and can form part of a healthy, balanced diet.

Unsweetened, calcium-fortified dairy alternatives like soya milks, soya yoghurts and soya cheeses also count as part of this food group and can make good alternatives to dairy products.To make healthier choices, go for lower-fat and lower-sugar options.

