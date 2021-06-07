Review still under way before the next steps in determining Gibraltar’s fate, said EU spokesman

Having gone from a mixture of oligarchy, democracy and anarchy, to a regime with some fascist features; one might be forgiven for thinking we we`re talking about the country Spain; where oligarchy has proved to be at the core of Spain`s scandals, despite achieving some level of modernisation (though not enough to make it stray from the 18thcentury, as far as Gibraltar is concerned).Democracy was supposed to have come to Spain with its transition period; although they have still to learn what the term implies. Anarchism in Spain played an active political role considered to be the end of the golden age of classical anarchism.

